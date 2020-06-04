PEORIA — A Peoria man was charged Wednesday with allegedly trying to start a fire at a gas station using a flare.

Antonio D. Mabry, 28, of 2010 W. Proctor St., appeared in Peoria County Circuit Court on the the charges of attempted aggravated arson and attempted arson for the incident earlier that day at the Mobil gas station, located at 640 W. Main St.,

Prosecutor Dave Kenny said police were called to the area on a report from the owner that a man was on a bullhorn trying to incite a riot. He's then seen on surveillance footage, the prosecutor said, lighting a flare and trying to start a fire near a pump. He then allegedly threw the flare at the building but it went out and didn't cause any damage to the pump or the building, Kenny said in open court.

Mabry was recognized by police and arrested a short time later at a relative's apartment. He declined to comment when questioned.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison. He will next appear in court on July 2.