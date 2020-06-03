PEORIA — After a brief closure due to civil unrest, the federal COVID-19 testing site at the Peoria Civic Center reopened today.

The Peoria site is among the 11 state-managed testing sites that were closed after protests and rioting in Illinois following the death of Floyd George by the hands of police officers in Minneapolis May 25.

The Peoria site is free and open to anyone with symptoms, healthcare workers, first responders, frontline workers, government employees, people who have been exposed to COVID-19 patients, and people with compromised immune systems and chronic medical conditions.

For more information visit https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/testing-sites.