PEORIA — Two men suffered gunshot wounds to the hand early Saturday morning, according to Peoria police.

Amy Dotson, a police spokeswoman, said officers responded to the 100 block of North Braves Court at about 1:30 a.m. on a report of a girl who was shot in the hand. She was taken to an area hospital with what Dotson termed non-life-threatening injuries.

A man, who was also shot in the hand, arrived at the hospital a short time later by way of a personal vehicle. The two shootings were listed under the same report number, but it wasn’t clear if they were linked.

Dotson said the matter remains under investigation. No suspects have been arrested.

