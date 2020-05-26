Real-estate transactions
These transactions, recorded the week of May 11, are compiled from information on file with the respective counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.
PEORIA COUNTY
1514 W. Margaret Ave., Peoria: Dennis and Abbigail J. Slape to Myron B. Gardiner, $79,500.
4514 W. Plank Road, Peoria: Kabco LLC to Brianna F. Ryan and Austin L. Wagner, $80,000.
9 Graham Ave., Bartonville: Laine Ziegler to Kirstan N. Baxter, $82,500.
1202 E. Tripp Ave., Peoria: David P. and Diane E. Gruber to Kaylee N.D. Kircher, $83,000.
2125 S. Downs School Road, Trivoli: Brice and John Foose to Ryan A. Bridson and Lanell L. Demmin, $91,232.
6114 S. Adams St., Bartonville: Willie A. and Brisa J. Nichols to Minor and Stephanie Hilliard, $91,500.
2115 N. Drury Lane, Peoria: Jean Wolf to Nakia B. Ware and Charlie Jones Jr., $92,500.
5833 N. Western Ave., Peoria: Nicholas C. Doubet to Ready Roof Inc., $92,500.
319 W. High St., Princeville: C&C Rentals and Rehabs LLC to Kevin Boyle, $92,500.
111 W. Franklin St., Bartonville: Christopher W. and Jennifer L. Booher to David Manning, $94,500.
1122 W. Sunnyside St., Chillicothe: Pamela S. Thompson to Leo C. Strawn, $97,500.
725 S. Kickapoo Lane, Peoria: Guy L. Sandy, James M. Sandy, Kathleen A. Vandeschraff and Susan M. Mayes to Zachary Wilson, $99,000.
29 Gulf Stream Ave., Bartonville: Penny J. Svymbersky to Lindsey Robbins, $99,000.
3307 W. Pilgrims Way, Peoria: Happy Trails LLC to Edmundo A. Martinez and Bindu N. Patel, $100,000.
5056 N. Lakeside Place, Peoria: Deshields Properties LLC to Acceleration Ventures LLC, $100,000.
128 E. Elaine Ave., Peoria: Taylor M. and Joy L. Morgenstern to Cody and Chelsea Boswell.
215 W. Florence Ave., Peoria: Edward J. and Nancy Murphy to Ashley and Raymond E. Bertino, $105,500.
826 E. London Ave., Peoria Heights, and 828 E. London Ave., Peoria Heights: Quad City Consolidated LLC to Denise Pierson, $109,900.
421 N. Carole Ave., Hanna City: Gerald E. and Tina M. Broyles to Heather N. Broyles, $110,000.
5315 W. Katherine Ave., Peoria: Terry L. and Bettye Short to Starlette I. Dunlap, $112,000.
3502 N. Peoria Ave., Peoria: Jan T. Jarrett to Nicholas and Mary Spinner, $113,000.
3210 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria: Mary E. Voelker to April C. Coleman, $114,000.
4104 N. Devon Lane, Peoria: Janelle Lewis to Stacy S. McCrosky, $115,000.
4018 N. Columbus Ave., Peoria: Susan L. and Danny L. Alwan to Michael D. Owen, $118,100.
6007 N. Imperial Drive, Peoria: Deshjelds Properties LLC to Acceleration Ventures LLC, $120,000.
4616 N. Clarewood Ave., Peoria: Melba Johnson to John L. Darling, $129,500.
504 W. Clybourn Court, Peoria: Brian Uhlenhopp to Nathan Elmore and Danika Boone, $130,000.
4928 N. Graceland Drive, Peoria: Brennan Kennedy to Marilyn Schultz, $131,000.
2706 W. Overhill Road, Peoria: Earl Humes to Parker W. Richmond, $131,500.
2707 W. Creston Lane, Peoria: Richard L. and Janet L. Greene to Vincent Napolitano, $132,000.
413 W. Spring St., Princeville: Nicholas Connolly to Dustin C. Frisby, $133,000.
2500 W. Moss Ave., Peoria: Jaime Hoffer and Sara Fischer to Jessica L. Graves and Garrett Moreland, $139,000.
514 N. Woodthrush Drive, Peoria: Thomas L. and Susan L. Atwell to Todd and Kimberly A. Bender, $145,000.
2735 N. Woodhaven Drive, Peoria: Jason Olmstead and Kathleen Katzke to Yanira A. Lopez and Sarah P. Lamlech, $149,000.
1702 W. Queens Court Road, Peoria: Melvin R. and Teddi H. McCaw to Jonathan M. and Emily Ballard, $154,500.
302 W. Hollyridge Circle, Peoria: Daniel and Cathy Halvorson to Neil and Nancy Ensor, $157,000.
5514 W. Pfeiffer Road, Bartonville: John E. and Lisa J. Basham to Tara Best, $160,000.
624 N. Aten Ave., Princeville: Andrew P. and Carol L. Cowser to Dennis R. and Cynthia D. Aupperle, $175,000.
6505 N. Imperial Drive, Peoria: Michael McLaren to Trevia Sayles and Teriyan Crooks, $186,500.
3807 N. Evergreen Court, Peoria: Mark S. and Carol S. Shearburn to Zachary and Taylor Rambo, $193,000.
10915 N. Parkview Pointe, Dunlap: Sadat H. Afjeh to Delbert and Janet Bohm, $215,000.
2624 W. Sesame St., Dunlap: Matthew A. Brewer to Ashwin Kuman, $243,000.
921 S. Bosch Road, Peoria: Daniel D. and Marsha S. Tigue to James R. and Leigh Ann Fox, $290,000.
11125 N. Stone Creek Drive, Dunlap: Cartus Financial Corp. to Damon E. Ripper and Krista L. Piper, $420,000.
7618 N. Edgewild Drive, Peoria: Gary E. Schmidt to Stephen and Vivian Standifird, $725,000.
7107 N. Miramar Drive, Peoria: Deshields Properties LLC to Acceleration Ventures LLC, $800,000.
TAZEWELL COUNTY
232 S. Thorncrest Ave., Creve Coeur: Donna E. Clark to Sarah E. Hamilton, $79,900.
Vacant land, Tazewell County: John W. Hunziker to Cole D. Meyer, $81,338.
122 Thrush Ave., Pekin: Andrew and Melissa Joestring to James V. Collins, $88,000.
317 Monroe St., Hopedale: Gerald R. Jr. and Amanda D. Henderson to Ashley Hodges, $89,900.
621 W. Jefferson St., Morton: Michelle M. Gaede to Jet Businesses LLC, $95,000.
143 Devron Circle, East Peoria: Regina Gronewold and Timothy Twardowski to Cameron Vogel, $95,900.
208 E. Fast Ave., Mackinaw: Brock L. and Ashley K. Jones to Mitchel and Tayler M. Musselman, $96,000.
1403 N. Ninth St., Pekin: Marla J. Brady to Colton Buttrum, $99,000.
10 Point East Court, Pekin: Terry W. Bridgeman Massey to Dara A. Feaster, $99,900.
1684 and 1686 School St., Washington: Andrew G. and Debra L. Hayes to Jack D. Hayes, $100,000.
2202 Fahnders Drive, Pekin: Stone Financing LLC to Jeffrey S. Steele, $101,900.
202 Radisson Road, Marquette Heights: Steven B. Power to Natasha L. Flowers, $106,000.
501 Whippoorwill Drive, Washington: Cartus Financial Corporation to Dennis E. Jr. and Michelle Jordan, $110,000.
132 W. Autumn Lane, East Peoria: Carolyn Lareau to Lizbeth Mendez and Travis Sailor, $116,500.
104 Avondale Drive, East Peoria: Jared J. Draper to Harry and Sandra Druin and Christine Harrison, $125,000.
1026 Park Ave., Pekin: John R. and Ellen A. Denler to Jessie and Tiffani Wilson, $128,500.
404 Cardinal Drive, Washington: Chad Palmer to Zoe Klaaren and Austin Murray, $128,750.
1003 Truman Drive, Pekin: Douglas E. and Stephanie M. Weidner to Lauren G. Simpson, $128,500.
130 Lincoln Pkwy., East Peoria: Jeremy L. Gillespie to Joshua T. Lewis and Perdue Presley, $132,500.
200 E. Elm St., Tremont: Steven A. and Lori J. Nichol to Arlene L. Unsicker, $135,000.
500 Avondale Drive, East Peoria: Adam J. and Lauren A. Chittick to Arianna H. Young, $140,000.
125 Justice Drive, East Peoria: Marsha Mattern to Brandon Brown, $142,000.
902 Belaire Drive, Washington: Tony T. and Amanda M. Ware to Kelsey Frazier and Johnathan Mingus, $149,900.
2103 Brookview Terrace, Pekin: John H. Fuelberth to Bradstreet Properties LLC, $150,000.
132 Highview Terrace, East Peoria: Michael Bachmann and Kerry Newman Bachmann to Geoffrey R. Griffin and Diane R. Zook, $150,000.
809 Dogwood Drive, Washington: Jeffrey G. and Heidi L. Colton to Micah Bouillon, $150,500.
1819 Valenciia Place, Pekin: Andrew Radovich to Nicholas B. Appell and Tarynn M. Colson Appell, $156,000.
12381 Sunset Drive, Manito: Otto D. and Wanda L. Ripper to Carl E. and Kathleen S. Kolb, $159,900.
121 Walnut Drive, East Peoria: Heather L. Kusk to Luke Davault and Violeta Nicolas, $168,000.
224 Sheffield Road, Groveland: Robert C. and Tina M. Frederick to Charles and Lisa M. Gale, $169,000.
165 Elmridge Circle, East Peoria: David W. and Margo L. Koeppel to Christopher M. Spencer, $177,000.
2021 Alameda Court, Pekin: Akula Raghavendrabau and Wanda Ripper to Otto D. Ripper, $194,000.
22 Brandy Lane, Mackinaw: Everett W. and Linda F. King to Tawnya K. Mountjoy, $202,000.
1607 Savile Lane, Washington: Karissa J. Lindley to Cartus Financial Corporation, $208,750.
1607 Savile Lane, Washington: Cartus Financial Corporation to Mitchell S. Creager, $208,750.
109 Regal Lane, East Peoria: Jacob and Shannon Moody to Trevor and Macee Mills, $209,900.
505 Park Trail Road, Mackinaw: Brandon and Amy Knapp to Jennifer Lowrey, $218,000.
742 Labrador Way, Washington: Fields Crossing Cottingham LLC to Timothy and Tessa Deasey, $235,500.
217 Falcon Drive, Green Valley: Gerald A. and Sara J. Johnson to Brent and Tiffaney Breedlove, $241,000.
232 Pocono Ave., Morton: Carl and Emily Howell to Thomas R. and Lori Cassity, $337,000.
WOODFORD COUNTY
450 E. Walnut St., Washburn: Cecil H. Wilson to Scott Hecathorn, $88,000.
1343 Spring Bay Road, East Peoria: James R. McGath to Timothy A. Leach, $150,000.
501 W. Michigan Ave., Metamora: Chad E. Kamm to Melissa J. Tracy, $180,000.
409 MacKenzie Place, Germantown Hills: Daniel E. and Elizabeth J. Kasper to Alyssa N. Decker, $201,000.
Vacant land, Woodford County: David W. and Esther E. Miller to Terry L. and Bettye C. Short, $221,000.
100 Rosemary Lane, Germantown Hills: Heritage Home Builders LLC to Ronald W. Emmons, $272,000.
1108 County Road 900 East, Metamora: Steven M. Kamm to Chad E. Kamm, $290,000.
Vacant land, Woodford County: Mark J. Wettstein to Sacred Heart Farms LLC, $606,415.