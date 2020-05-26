CHILLICOTHE — A popular new park north of Chillicothe will double in size thanks to a grant from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation.

The Chillicothe Park District recently learned it had received the $178,000 grant, which covers 80% of the cost of adding an additional 40 acres to the Coal Hollow Park property at 22004 N. Yankee Lane that contains natural areas and walking trails.

Coal Hollow's initial 40-acre parcel opened for public use recently, and park district Executive Director Kevin Yates said it's seen increased popularity with people looking for places to be outdoors while being able to still keep their distance from others.

"It falls right into the social distancing (effort) and people getting back in touch with nature," he said

The first 40-acre phase of work at Coal Hollow was driven mainly by volunteers from throughout the area, Yates said, praising Mike Contratto and the legion of workers who helped lay out trails and return the area as close as possible to the condition it would have been in before European settlers arrived in the Illinois River valley.

"Without the volunteers, none of this would've been possible," he said, noting that the park district itself really only spent about $10,000 a year on the project to supplement the volunteer work.

The same kind of effort will follow for the new, 40-acre parcel. Volunteers will begin work during the summer clearing the property of invasive species. Trails there are being mapped out now, and will follow some of the clearing.

With Shore Acres Pool closed for the summer because of the coronavirus, Yates said that some of the employees who ordinarily work at the pool will be dispatched to Coal Hollow as part of an effort to provide them at least some employment during the year.

Work will continue for six months to a year before the new portion of land is ready for use by the public, Yates estimated.

"That may be a little aggressive timeline," he said. "But we're going to do everything we can to at least get the trails expanded into the (new) portions of the property."

In the meantime, the park district is also working with Prairie Hills Resource Conservation and Development to establish a conservation easement on the property to ensure it remains protected for future generations, Yates said.