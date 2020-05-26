Commencement: Virtual graduation, May 17
Size of class: 60
Valedictorians: Graham Robert Allison, Hannah Lynn Alvey, Peyton Rene Farris-Pollman and Lacy Rae Pilgrim
Salutatorian: Heaven Leigh Miller
CANDIDATES FOR GRADUATION:
Katlyn Marie Allen, Graham Robert Allison, Hannah Lynn Alvey, Lauryn Nicole Casey, Zachary Paul Coats, Anthony Dalton Cobb, Daniel Rene Contreras, Logan Matthew Cory, Lucas William Creek, Olivia Noelle Croasdale, Audrey Rose Daniels, Makayla Jean Ellison, Peyton Rene Farris Pollman, David Edward Freesmeyer and Logan Andrew Lee Gillenwater.
Hunter Cole Greenleaf, Katie Michelle Haffner, Weston Christopher Harmon, Hanna Grace Hicks, Jesse Edward Hines, Gabriel Ray Contreras, Noah James Huene, Chance Dean Jett, Kathleen Mary Joplin, Anthony Lowell Jurewicz, Ariel Maelynn Jurewicz, Connor David Kaczmarek, Kendra Lyne Kaufmann, Tori Lorane King and John Robert Kingsley.
Drake Austin Koehl, Nicole Marie Krokos, Benjamin Michael Krumpe, Gabriel Laton Mahan, Adam James Maroney, Xavier Angelo Martinez, Robert Dean Mathews, Tanner Michael McClintock, Kinsman Odie McGlothlin III, Dylan Matthew Meyer, Heaven Leigh Miller, Logan Michael Mucciante, Austin Michael Noe, Jared Stephen Nofsinger and Griffin Riley O’Connor.
Matthew Tyler Ortman, Hailee Reese Dubois-Pauli, Lacy Rae Pilgrim, Dillon Taner Richardson, Paige Rannah Rickena, Cynthia Ray Schabatka, Sydney Lynn Sieg, James Kenneth Thompson, Allyson Marie Tillhof, Kayla Sue Lynn Trone, Torri Alexis VanDuker, Alaina Kathryn Varnes, Kathryn Sandra Weitekamp, Brogan Paul-Howard Wieburg and Matthew David Wilder.