PEORIA — Under Governor JB Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, live music is OK in phase 3, but in Peoria’s plan it isn’t.

So who wins?

"What we’re saying is you can follow the state’s guidelines, but we’re discouraging it," said Peoria City Manager Patrick Urich during Tuesday’s Peoria City/County Health Department’s COVID-19 press conference.

Leaders in Peoria who crafted a reopening plan for the city were concerned that live music could "cause that break in social distancing," said Urich.

With phase 3 just three days away, some small details, discrepancies between the state’s plan and Peoria’s, remain to be ironed out. Tonight the Peoria City Council will discuss the hours of operation for restaurants.

The Tri-County area now has 273 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 186 in Peoria County, 68 in Tazewell County, and 19 in Woodford County. Though there has been a recent death at an area hospital, it was not a Tri-County resident, so the total number of Tri-County deaths still stands at 13.

With the new federal COVID-19 testing site up and running in the Peoria Civic Center Parking lot, area leaders are encouraging people to get tested. Over the weekend Heartland Health Services did a total of 81 tests, and the federal site did 158.

With testing now so readily available, Monica Hendrickson, administrator of the Peoria City/County Health Department made some recommendations on how often people should get tested.

"We recommend individuals in a high risk situation, so healthcare providers, do routine testing, whether that’s every week or every other week is really dependent on the HR requirement of their employment. Overall I think essential workers should follow similar guidance of getting routine testing, whether that’s every three weeks, or every other week, that’s something they should think about. And individuals that possibly have had a contact or exposure, or are uncertain, can also take advantage of that testing," she said.

The average person without symptoms should also consider getting tested at least once, said Hendrickson.

"But it’s really within the recommendations of your healthcare provider," she said. "We want you to talk through the process with them."

Leslie Renken can be reached at 686-3250 or lrenken@pjstar.com. Follow her on Twitter.com/LeslieRenken, and subscribe to her on Facebook.com/leslie.renken.