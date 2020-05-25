PEORIA -- Three more people in Peoria County have tested positive for the virus that causes the COVID-19 illness.

While there was no press conference by the Peoria City/County Health Department on Monday due to the holiday, statistics were still released. The number of total cases is now 266.

Numbers for both Tazewell and Woodford counties did not change. Nor did the total number of Tri-County coronavirus deaths, 13. However, there was a person who did die at a Peoria area hospital. However, that person, health department officials say, wasn’t from the Tri-County area.

There was a very slight change in the number of recovered and hospitalized cases. For recovered, the percentage went down almost a percentage to 82 percent from 82.9 percent. Hospitalized went up a half-percent to 1.9 percent.

Just over 61 percent of the cases are woman.

The statistics still show the vast number of people are either recovered or isolating at home. Twenty-two hospital beds, both ICU and non-ICU, are in use, up slightly from the 17 reported on Sunday.

Those numbers still reflect less use of the area’s hospital beds as compared to earlier in the pandemic.

Meanwhile, LaSalle County health officials announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19. The individuals, two men in their 60s, and a woman in her 90s, had earlier tested positive for COVID-19. Some 13 people have died after being diagnosed with the disease in the county.

However, no additional cases of the disease were reported there Monday.

Statewide in Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 112,017 cases, including 4,884 deaths, in 100 counties.