MARRIAGES
Tazewell County
Noah Bieber, 21, Peoria; Grace Highfill, 16, Morton.
Nathaniel Everly, 37; Sara Wagner, 34; both Creve Coeur.
Joshua Ewing, 28; Caitlyn Nievar, 32; both Pekin.
Jordan Feasley, 24, Peoria; Montanna Edwards, 19, Pekin.
John Fleming, 53; Tracie Burkett, 49; both Morton.
Alexander Friedrich, 23, East Peoria; Kasondra Cooper, 23, Germantown Hills.
Dustin Hamlet, 28; Chelsea Stoehr, 28; both Pekin.
David Koehl, 69; Sheri Williams, 63; both Washington.
Woodford County
Tyler Blakeney, 24, Bloomington; Abigail Jackson, 21, Minier.
Drew Gerber, 24, Bluffton, Ind.; Taylor Wiegand, 20, Congerville.
James Wellwood, 29; Katelyn Stinson, 29, both Washington.