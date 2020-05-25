HENRY - If you've heard that this year's Henry-Senachwine High School graduates have been hanging around downtown Henry lately, there's a lot of truth in that.

Suspended from streetlight and utility poles on main streets around the center of town are 24-by-36 inch vinyl portraits of all 44 graduates, plus an exchange student who had to return to Switzerland in March because of the same coronavirus outbreak that scuttled traditional graduation ceremonies here and elsewhere.

The banners went up last week in the culmination of a broad-based community effort to give the graduates some extra recognition to supplement a virtual cap-and-gown ceremony that was streamed on YouTube Sunday afternoon.

"I thought this was a nifty idea that came together rather quickly," Mayor Jeff Bergfeld said in a recent email.

The idea originated in the Henry Rotary Club after member Charlotte Balensiefen noticed an online report of a similar effort in another state. Rotary president Mary Jo Robinson then contacted member Mary Jo Klein, who also serves on the Henry-Senachwine School Board, and she ran the idea by administrators.

"They thought it was a great idea," said Klein. "So then we contacted the city to see if it was even something we could put up."

The city offered to pay about $1,800 of the approximately $4,500 total cost, as well as provide the labor to install the banners, Bergfeld said. Since the remaining cost was a bit much for a 41-member Rotary, he also penned a letter inviting donations and describing the project as a "unique and fun way to say, ‘Congratulations’ to our seniors in what should have been an exciting and special spring semester."

Donations were not sought from area small businesses, many of which had been hammered by state-ordered closure or restrictions, noted Klein. She herself is the owner of a local beauty salon that has been shuttered since March.

"We contacted the larger corporations in our school district. They were very generous," and so were numerous individuals as word got around, Klein said. "They’d say, ‘Oh, I want to give, I want to give.’ So we got $25 donations, we got $100 donations. And within a couple of weeks, we had more than we needed."

Any surplus will probably be used for some future community project, assuming donors are agreeable, Klein said.

The banners were produced by Klein Design Inc., a local firm (whose CEO Mark Klein is distantly related to Mary Jo Klein through marriage). City workers put them up over a two-day period last week.

"Most parents have gone around and taken photos," said Klein, who was among them as the proud mother of valedictorian Isaac Klein. "They’re a heavy, weather-proof vinyl, and they’re two-sided banners, so you can see them from either direction."

The plan is to leave the banners on display through the end of June, or possibly July 4, after which they’ll be given to the graduates. The city’s $1,800 contribution covered the mounting hardware, so that will remain available for future uses.

It couldn’t have happened without the involvement of so many people, Klein emphasized.

"We were very blessed that it all came together that fast," she said.

