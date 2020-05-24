PEORIA -- A single-vehicle accident late Saturday on Interstate 74 at the west edge of Peoria resulted in the death of the driver, authorities stated.

The Peoria County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Marcelas D. Washington, 25, of Peoria.

Washington apparently was driving a 2016 gray Toyota eastbound on the interstate about 11 p.m. near I-474 and Illinois Route 6.

According to the Illinois State Police, the automobile left the roadway, entered a ditch and went airborne.

The car then struck the underside of the I-474/Route 6 overpass and rolled over. Washington, the only occupant of the car, was ejected.

Washington was pronounced dead at 12:04 a.m. Sunday, according to the coroner’s office. No autopsy was performed. Toxicology results were pending.

The State Police were continuing to investigate.