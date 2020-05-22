(NOTE: Nick in the Morning is off next week. Perhaps we’ll journey to Iowa so we can eat inside a restaurant for the first time in almost three months. The plan is to return bright-eyed and bushy-tailed first thing June 1. Us, not Illinois interior dining, alas. And happy Memorial Day, which is Monday, right? Every day is the same these days.)

Good morning, troops. It’s Friday, May 22.

After perhaps some tears and significant sweat, blood probably will be the new purpose of the old Midstate College campus.

The Bleeding & Clotting Disorders Institute plans to move from its current North Peoria location to another one. Until last year, that new spot at 411 W. Northmoor Road housed Midstate College.

Dwindling enrollment was among the factors that closed the college, which traced its Peoria roots to the 1850s.

Meanwhile, the institute was outgrowing its building at 9128 N. Lindbergh Drive. According to institute officials, its patient load increased from about 500 a decade ago to several thousand, and staff expanded from eight to more than 50.

"Every closet is now an office," said Becky Burns, the institute’s chief operating and financial officer.

The not-for-profit institute treats patients from across Illinois and elsewhere who have non-cancer blood disorders, including hemophilia. Institute officials have spent about two years seeking a new local location, according to Burns.

"In our current location, we really can’t see all the patients that are referred to us," said Dr. Michael Tarantino, the institute’s chief executive and medical officer. "This expanded capacity for clinical work will really help us get to all those referred patients in a more timely way."

On its new campus, the institute is to occupy Midstate’s westernmost building, which is about 23,000 square feet. A 10,000-square-foot addition is planned.

The other two Midstate buildings are to be razed. Additional expansion is possible eventually, according to Tarantino.

"It’s a beautiful campus," he said. "I imagine we’ll grow into this space pretty quickly."

Part of the Midstate property near Northmoor Road and Knoxville Avenue might someday house a retail or restaurant drive-thru building, according to Steve Kerr of Mohr and Kerr Engineering and Land Surveying.

Earlier this month, Kerr and Burns presented the institute’s case to the city Planning and Zoning Commission. It recommended the City Council approve land-use changes that would facilitate the project.

During its meeting Tuesday night, the council is expected to consider the institute’s case. If all goes according to plan, demolition would begin in late summer, with a relocation goal of August 2021, according to Burns.

"It’s not a done deal yet, but we really do feel like it would be a great location for us if it all works out," she said.

