Another LaSalle County resident has died from the disease coronavirus causes, the 10th of the pandemic so far.

The deceased was a man in his 70s, the LaSalle County Health Department reported Friday in Ottawa.

On Thursday, a LaSalle County man in his 80s was reported as that area’s ninth COVID fatality.

LaSalle County also reported three additional positive tests, from a man in his 20s and women in their 40s and 50s. Total number was 133 with 72 patients recovered, including five more reported Friday.

Mason County reported another new COVID case, its 17th. All but that one have recovered. There were 22 more negative tests, for a total of 471.

Also reporting another positive test was Stark County, its third.

The number of cases in Knox County increased by two, to 93. A woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s were the most recent patients.

Warren County had two more COVID cases, from a man between 40 and 60 and a woman between 20 and 40. Its total was 115, of whom 84 recovered. Negative tests number almost 500.

Fulton County reported another resolved case, for a total of five of 10 positives. There have been 506 negative tests.

On Thursday, a man in his 20s became the ninth case reported among Schuyler County residents. There have been 151 negative tests and five recoveries.