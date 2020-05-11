PEORIA Several health centers in Central Illinois will get a piece of $2 million in federal aid earmarked to expand testing for the coronavirus.

The office of U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos announced the money on Monday afternoon. The funding is from the Department Health and Human Services, the Moline Democrat said.

Of the money, $432,139 will go to Heartland Community Health Clinics in Peoria which has been doing drive-through testing for a few weeks now in several locations in Peoria and Pekin.

Bustos said "adequate testing capacity is essential in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and we must ensure that anyone who needs a test has access to one."

Other recipients of the funding are:

• Henderson County Rural Health Center in Oquawka: $162,424

• Whiteside County Health Department in Rock Falls: $295,969

• Knox County Health Department in Galesburg: $163,669

• Crusaders Central Clinic Association in Rockford: $968,599