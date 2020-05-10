PEORIA — OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center plans this week to begin to return to some aspects of normal operations.

Effective Monday, surgeries and interventional procedures are to be scheduled at St. Francis, the health-care organization announced this weekend. That includes surgeries that were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as new elective ones.

Patients are required to be screened for COVID-19 at least 72 hours before their procedure is to take place.

"It is important to provide the elective services our community needs as quickly as possible, but even more important is that we do this in a safe manner," St. Francis President Bob Anderson stated.

Surgery resumptions are part of a phased approach OSF is taking through the end of May.

The St. Francis emergency room is open. All OSF facilities are subject to regular cleaning and disinfecting, according to the organization.

Those entering the hospital and other OSF facilities are required to wear a mask. A no-visitor policy, with few exceptions, still is being enforced.