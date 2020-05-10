LACON — When Norma Baldwin of Lacon learned the Lacon Area Community Center was offering free homemade face masks to Marshall County residents who need them to go out in public because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she reached for the phone.

"I read about it in the (Lacon Home Journal). My daughter and her husband and I all needed them. I called, and they brought them right over here to my (apartment) complex," said Baldwin, who is 90. "They’re nice masks. I was happy to get them."

Founded in 1989, the LACC is a not-for-profit, volunteer-operated community service organization based at 405 N. Washington St. It typically hosts various types of group and community gatherings, though those types of activities have been largely idled lately by social distancing requirements.

The center houses a food bank to benefit area residents, and the LACC board also discussed what else might be done to serve the community during these stressful times, said Donna Augustyn-Sloan, a board member and one of many volunteers. They saw that there was a need for masks and that they could help meet it with a program based on volunteer participation.

"People were having trouble finding them," she said, and even as masks were becoming more available through retail outlets, "we could see that some people were going to be slipping through the cracks."

The group has responded by tapping the talents of people who have the desire and sewing skills to make cloth masks. Four people immediately started doing so, and 126 masks were distributed within the first several days of the project, Augustyn-Sloan reported.

"(The masks) are not medical qualified," the LACC’s published notice stressed. But, it added, "Everything helps, and masks do not take the place of social distancing but assist to control the spread of the disease."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that people wear masks in public, and doing so is a requirement of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s latest stay-at-home order.

"Some people don’t want to do it. If somebody’s told them to do something, they don’t want to do it," Baldwin said. "But I think they should follow the law. It’s easy to follow."

The people making the masks, who have all asked to remain anonymous, are donating not only their time and skills but also the materials, Augustyn-Sloan pointed out. The masks are either hand-delivered by volunteers or mailed.

"I wear mine everywhere I go," said Freeman Graham, 76, of Henry, who got his by mail and was wearing it when reached on his cellphone at a grocery store. He likes it better than a couple of disposable masks given to him by a nurse, he added.

"You can wash this one," he said.

Augustyn-Sloan emphasized that the masks are free. But the LACC survives partly with the help of donations, and Baldwin said she wanted to contribute.

"I donated like $20 to them," she said. "If everybody would donate just a little, it would help."

It would also help to have more people making the masks to meet the demand, Augustyn-Sloan said. A published notice and a sign on a Lacon street corner seek recruits.

"There’s a lot of people who still need masks," Augustyn-Sloan said. "(Providing them) is also supportive to the overall cause of community health."

For information about making masks or obtaining them, leave a message at 246-4050, email laconcommunitycenter@gmail.com or see the LACC Facebook page.