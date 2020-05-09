WASHINGTON — Addie Kimler is one of about 60,000 teens across the state who are stuck in neutral in their high school driver's education class.

High schools and Illinois Secretary of State offices have been closed since mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That has caused the suspension of behind-the-wheel driver's education training at high schools and the cancellation of driving tests at high schools and Secretary of State offices.

Kimler is a 15-year-old freshman at Washington Community High School.

She said she needs four more 15- to 20-minute driving sessions with Washington driver's education teacher Nick Miller to accumulate the necessary behind-the-wheel hours.

Kimler got a learner's permit from the state Dec. 21.

She's piling up the necessary practice driving hours over a nine-month period with her parents, Jeff and Casey Kimler, in the family's Ford Explorer so she can get her initial driver's license for 16- and 17-year-olds from the state Sept. 21 on her 16th birthday.

But that's in limbo, too.

"This is frustrating, of course, but I understand why behind-the-wheel driving isn't being done at school," Addie said. "We have to be safe. We have to keep our families safe."

Addie is lucky in one respect. She completed the necessary driver's education classroom work with teacher Scott Foster online.

Darrell Crouch, chair of Washington's driver's education department, said from 200 to 250 Washington students were taking driver's education when schools were closed.

Those students have all finished their classroom work, thanks to online learning, Crouch said, but only about 30 to 35 have completed behind-the-wheel work.

Crouch said there will be about 40 new driver's education students this summer at Washington and as many as 150 in the fall.

"We need the green light from the state soon to do something, or I'm going to be living in my driver's ed car in the fall," said Crouch, who also is Washington's football coach.

"We shouldn't be held hostage downstate because of problems with social distancing in Cook County," he said.

Whatever measures are taken to clear the driver's education logjam should emphasize safety on the road, Crouch said.

"I always tell my driver's education students that driver's education is the only course they take in high school that could save their life and the lives of others," he said.

The estimate of 60,000 high school driver's education students in limbo statewide comes from Brent Johnston, president of the Illinois High School and College Driver Education Association.

Another 25,000 high school students could join the ranks soon if restrictions aren't lifted, Johnston said.

"We're going to need to be creative to help all the high school students who are currently taking driver's education finish their behind-the-wheel training," he said. "Driver's education is the only high school course that requires, by state statute, a certain number of hours to complete."

A student who switches to a commercial driving school to avoid the high school driver's education behind-the-wheel backlog won't benefit, Johnston said, because high school behind-the-wheel hours are not transferable to a commercial driving school.

"The student would have to start over again at the commercial school with behind-the-wheel work," he said.

In order to pass a state-approved driver's education class, a student must successfully complete at least 30 hours of classroom work and at least six hours of behind-the-wheel driving and simultaneous driving observation of another student.

A 15-year-old with a state permit must be enrolled in or have passed a state-approved driver's education class, practice driving a minimum of 50 hours, including 10 hours at night, while being supervised by a parent or adult age 21 or older with a valid driver's license, and not get any tickets,

The initial state license for 16- and 17-year-olds requires the completion of a state-approved driver's education class.

