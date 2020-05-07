Good morning, troops. It’s Thursday, May 7.

East Peoria appears to be bucking the Illinois governor in allowing some businesses to reopen before statewide coronavirus-inspired restrictions are lifted.

For now, at least, it appears Peoria won’t be joining its eastern neighbor.

City legal representatives suggest municipal officials can’t override Gov. JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order, Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis said earlier this week.

“Even though the community has done a good job and our hospital capacity is in a decent place, we want to be respectful of the governor,” Ardis said. “He’s the governor, right?

“In a nutshell, that’s why we haven’t done anything. We don’t see we have the authority to do that.”

Last week, East Peoria began to permit phased reopenings of nonessential businesses. Physical-distancing procedures apply. Restaurants are to be allowed to reopen next week, with limited capacity.

During a meeting earlier this week, the East Peoria City Council voiced support for Mayor John Kahl’s plan.

Ardis said he has no quarrel with Kahl. But the Peoria mayor also said the continued restrictions in the city aren’t because of a lack of local officials’ intestinal fortitude.

City mayors and village presidents possess powers to declare local emergencies for certain things but can’t countermand an executive order from the governor, according to Ardis. Local officials are allowed to enact measures that are stricter than such orders.

Ardis said he has consulted with city attorneys regarding the limits of his authority. He also spoke earlier this week with Pritzker about allowing downstate regions to reopen sooner than the Chicago area, where COVID-19 has taken a higher physical toll.

Subsequently, Pritzker revealed scenarios for reopening. Some state legislators, including Rep. Ryan Spain of Peoria, have deemed Pritzker’s plan insufficient and too gradual.

Ardis, a former restaurant-and-bar owner, appears sympathetic.

“They have everything they own invested in what they do,” he said about small-business people. “To have something like this happen is potentially devastating. I get it. I totally get it.”

