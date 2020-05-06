PEORIA -- A Peoria man was arrested in connection with a shooting early Sunday in South Peoria.

Davaughn M. Alexander, 27, was booked Monday on a count of reckless discharge of a firearm. He remained at the Peoria County Jail Tuesday afternoon under $5,000 bond.

At 12:04 a.m. Sunday, Peoria Police responded to the 200 block of North MacArthur Highway regarding a large crowd in a business parking lot. Officers arrived to find a the lot filled with cars, along with several people, said Peoria police spokeswoman Amy Dotson.

Officers heard gunfire. Dispatch alerted officers that ShotSpotter indicated 23 rounds had been fired in that location.

Police witnessed people running and vehicles fleeing, Dotson said. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Dotson said.

During a subsequent investigation, detectives determined that multiple people had fired weapons. Alexander was indentified as one of the suspects and taken into custody Monday in the 1600 block of North Peoria Avenue.

The investigation continues. The public is asked to forward any information regarding this incident to the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.