Good morning, troops. It’s Wednesday, May 6.

As of this week, Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis intends to run next year for a fifth four-year term.

But as has been evident recently, the world can change quite a bit in even a couple of weeks.

"If it was today, I’m definitely in," Ardis said about an election scheduled to take place in April 2021. "Five or six months from now, hopefully I’m still alive to make that decision."

Ardis, who turns 61 later this month, already has made Peoria history by being the city’s only mayor elected to four consecutive four-year terms.

A victory next year would put Ardis in line to complete 26 years in elected municipal office, including six years as a City Councilman. "The better part of the productive years of my life," he said during an interview Tuesday.

Given the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on Peoria financially and emotionally, Ardis believes he still has more productive years ahead.

"This could be the one that puts me 6 feet under a few years earlier," Ardis said jokingly about the impending election. "(But) I still feel like I’m making a difference.

"Especially with all that’s going on, I want to be part of pulling us out of this."

The city is facing a $50 million budget gap, blamed largely on tax-revenue shortfalls related to COVID-19. Property-tax increases and/or cuts to municipal services loom.

One Peorian already has announced an intent to run for mayor – Chama St. Louis, an activist and community organizer. She worked on the 2017 mayoral campaign of Couri Thomas, who lost to Ardis by about 1,000 votes out of some 13,000 cast.

Ardis unseated Dave Ransburg in the 2005 mayoral race, then faced token opposition in 2009 and none in 2013. The length of Ardis’ mayoralty is second only to Edward Woodruff, who served 24 years in six blocks of terms between 1903 and 1945.

Petitions for the 2021 race can be circulated in late summer and filed in late November.

Ardis said he plans to consult with his wife, Mimi, and their family before he makes a final decision. For the 2017 race, he made that call public in late August 2016.

"The good news for me is I have no feeling of ownership of this position," Ardis said. "If God tells me to stop, then I’ll stop.

"If I make another run and lose, it’s not the end of the world. I’ll be very satisfied I gave it 22 years and worked my butt off."

