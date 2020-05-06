The coronavirus pandemic hit Illinois’ economy with a vengeance in April, sending state revenues plummeting by more than $2.7 billion.

The legislature’s Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability said “the perfect storm slams into April receipts” causing them to drop by $2.74 billion compared to April a year ago. The drop also wiped out all of the better-than-expected revenue gains the state had made up to that point.

Although the state’s economy started shutting down in March to try and control the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the state revenues didn’t reflect it at the time. That has now changed.

“As expected, the impacts of the COVID-19 virus on revenues are quickly manifesting in the economically related sources such as income and sales taxes,” Jim Muschinske, COGFA’s revenue director, wrote in a report released Tuesday. “As we move forward over the remaining months of the fiscal year, its consequences are expected to continue as job losses, impact on business and severely curtailed consumer activity will add to the state’s fiscal stress.”

Three factors contributed to this year’s poor showing in April compared to a year ago, the report said. One was moving the deadline for filing income taxes from April until July, which meant the influx of money the state normally sees in April did not occur.

Another was the fact April revenue a year ago saw an unexpected surge in state revenues that resulted from changes made to federal tax law and better Medicaid reimbursements from Washington. That made last year’s April tax receipts higher than normal.

However, state tax collections tied to the economy are also down. COGFA said personal income taxes fell a “whopping” $1.977 billion in April, a nearly 49 percent drop from last year. It reflects the huge number of people forced out of their jobs by business closures and economic slowdown caused by the virus.

Corporate income tax collections were down $482 million from a year ago, a 57 percent drop. Sales taxes dropped nearly 20 percent, a decrease of $143 million.

Gambling also took a hit. The state collected $21 million less from the lottery and nothing from casinos which were shut down as non-essential businesses.

While the drop is significant, the results are somewhat misleading, comptroller Susana Mendoza’s office said.

“The big drop from last April to this April is because we had had a much better April last year than we ever had,” said Mendoza spokesman Abdon Pallasch. “Because of the Trump tax changes, it had everybody having to pay a lot more in taxes last April. We got $1.5 billion more last April than we usually do.”

Adjust for that, he said, and the drop is closer to $1.2 billion.

Nonetheless, COGFA said that because of April’s drop, base revenues for the year have dropped by $1 billion compared to last year. The report said that until now, state revenues “had performed admirably.”

The latest COGFA report confirms what officials have been saying for weeks — the economic upheaval from the coronavirus is going to create havoc for tax revenues at all levels of government. Gov. JB Pritzker was asked Tuesday when he plans to offer details of cuts that will be necessary to the current state budget to cope with those lost revenues.

“We’re talking to members of the General Assembly, working together with them,” he said. “I know they have plans, thinking about getting together in May. My hope is we’ll be able to work together on a budget for the year. There’s no doubt there’s going to have to be a lot of collaboration, even across the aisle to get things done.”

Muschinske said COGFA is in the process of developing new revenue estimates for the remainder of this fiscal year — which ends June 30 — and for next year. Those new estimates will help guide lawmakers in what cuts may be necessary to make to the current budget and how to put together a budget for next year.

Also Tuesday, the state decided not to issue $1.2 billion in short term debt this week. The state had planned to borrow the money to ease cash flow issues caused by the economic downturn stemming from the pandemic.

The governor’s budget office said the sale date was always tentative and that the administration still plans to issue the bonds. It said it is assessing the bond market to determine the best time to do the sale.

Illinois’ credit rating is the worst in the country. Ratings agencies downgraded its outlook to negative because of the economic downturn caused by the virus.

