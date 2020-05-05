After being closed since March because of coronavirus concerns, the Peoria Public Library will resume lending books in a limited fashion on Wednesday.

The library will be providing curbside pickup at the Downtown main library, the Lakeview Branch and the North Branch of books reserved online or over the phone.

"We’ve been eager to find a way to serve the public while still keeping everyone – our patrons and ourselves – safe. We feel confident the protocol we’ve set up for curbside pickup does that. At the same time, this is new to us so we are rolling this out in stages," Randall Yelverton, the library's executive director, said.

Those locations were chosen because they have generally higher circulation numbers and preserve a geographic balance, Yelverton said in a phone interview.

They provide a "good staging ground" to work out any kinks in the process, and more branch libraries may eventually offer the option, he suggested.

Physical library locations will remain closed to patrons, but reservations can be made online at any time or by phone from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday for up to five items per household. Phone reservations must be made to the library site at which one intends to pick up the items.

Patrons will be called when their reservations are in, and will likely be given an afternoon time between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday or Friday to pick up their material.

Parking lot spots will be numbered, and patrons will call in to the library upon arrival to announce themselves. Library personnel will place items in a vehicle's trunk or seat away from the driver. Staff will not take returned books, which must be placed into book drops.

The due date for items already checked out has been extended to June 12.

Librarians have already been receiving some returned items, and have let them sit for 72 hours before checking them back in — a period expected to be longer than the virus can survive on paper or plastic surfaces.

"We’re exercising maximum caution on that," Yelverton said.

While closed, the library has seen double-digit increases in use of its digital offerings, Yelverton stated. Those contain nearly 1 million titles, including ebooks, audio books, comics, movies and music.

The library sites themselves are remaining closed to patrons because even with limited occupancy, officials couldn't guarantee proper social distancing at areas like public computer stations, or be able to guarantee which books have or have not been touched by patrons, Yelverton stated.

"It would be impossible to police with the staff we have, and we would be putting our staff and the public at unnecessary risk," he said.

To make phone reservations, call the Main Library at 497-2000; Lakeview Branch at 497-2200; or North Branch at 497-2100. To place a hold in Spanish, call 497-2000.