The Pekin City Council unanimously approved spending up to $363,000 on Monday for grants to help local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, the city repurposed up to $1 million of its Community Development Block Grant allocations to fund the Small Business Assistance Grant program. During a one-week grant application process, 91 local businesses applied for grants of up to $5,000.

Pekin Mayor Mark Luft recommended that the city open up a second application process.

“After the close of this application (process), we continued up until (Monday) afternoon to receive information and input from businesses that were unaware of this process,” said Luft. “It’s my opinion that they have every right to apply for this. My suggestion is set up another week of application process to give those businesses a chance to apply as well.”

The council also adopted a budget for the coming fiscal year by a 6-1 vote, with council member Rick Hilst opposed.

“The budget process for FY-21 has certainly been an interesting one that has evolved rather quickly due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” noted City Manager Mark Rothert. “We first met to talk about the budget on March 9. Soon thereafter, the reality hit. We’ve all had to make adjustments not only across Illinois, but through the whole country.”

The modified budget takes into account the ongoing and anticipated economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Rothert, with steps taken to:

- Reduce major revenues impacted by the pandemic,

- Defer capital projects,

- Outsource services,

- Make targeted cuts to non-personnel expenses,

- Budget a wage freeze for non-union employees and,

- Plan to keep vacant positions unfilled for months

Rothert said council members should expect to tweak the budget later in the year as the city learns more about how its revenues and expenses are affected by the pandemic.

In other business, the council:

- Unanimously approved amendments to the 2016-2019 Consolidated Plan and the 2019 CDBG Annual Action Plan. The amendments are intended to facilitate the timely expenditure of the city’s supplemental funding awarded through the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. An amendment to the city’s CDBG Citizen Participation Plan also met with unanimous council consent.

- Unanimously approved the city’s 2020-2024 CDBG Consolidated Plan.

- Approved transportation agreements with the Tazewell-Mason Special Education Association and the Tazewell County Resource Center by 6-1 margins. Hilst voted against both resolutions.