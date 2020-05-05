Coronavirus-caused strains on U.S. meat supplies have begun to affect Peoria-area supermarkets.

Starting Wednesday, Hy-Vee plans to limit customers to no more than four packages of fresh beef, ground beef, pork or chicken, the Iowa-based grocery chain announced Tuesday.

According to a Hy-Vee statement, increases in meat sales and worker shortages at meat-processing plants were factors. Some plants are closed or operating at reduced capacity because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

"We continue to work with industry leaders so we are prepared for any possible fluctuations in product and can best serve our customers," the statement read, in part.

Hy-Vee has two supermarkets in Peoria and also has locations in Canton, Galesburg, Macomb and Peru.

On Monday, Costco announced it was limiting meat purchases to three items per member. The warehouse-club chain has an outlet in East Peoria.

Some Kroger supermarkets also have imposed meat-purchase limits. None of those stores appears to be in the Peoria area.