Costco is temporarily limiting meat purchases to three items per member, the company announced Monday. Meat items include poultry, beef and pork.

"Costco has implemented limits on certain items to help ensure more members are able to purchase merchandise they want and need," reads the company statement.

Other grocers have adopted similar limits on meat purchases. Grocery giant Kroger said it has purchase limits on ground beef and fresh pork.

Experts say Americans could see an increase in spot shortages of meat at some grocery stores. Meat processing plants shut down due to coronavirus outbreaks, with at least 6,300 reported positive cases tied to meatpacking facilities as of April 30.

Concerns about a potential meat shortage have also bubbled in recent weeks following comments from Tyson Foods Chairman John Tyson warning of a "vulnerable" supply chain.

Starting Monday, most Costco locations and gas stations will return to regular operating hours, which vary by location. Customers and employees alike will be required to wear face-coverings or masks.