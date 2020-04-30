Gov. JB Pritzker's new stay-at-home order goes into effect Friday with some modifications to the previous order that expired April 30.

Much will remain the same from the original order. Illinoisans must continue to adhere to social distancing and stay-at-home guidelines, and schools will continue to operate remotely.

Gatherings of more than 10 are still prohibited and all nonessential businesses must remain closed, but people can still go on walks, go to the grocery store and seek medical care.

Here is what Illinoisans need to know about the new order:

Face coverings and masks

You will be required to cover your face when you go to a place where you can't maintain 6 feet of distance from others.

The rule applies to anyone over 2 years old who can "medically tolerate" a face-covering or mask, according to the state regulations.

For ideas on how to make and use your own face covering, visit the Illinois Department of Public Heath's website at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/community-guidance/mask-use.

Essential businesses added to the list

Greenhouses, garden centers and nurseries may reopen, but must follow social distancing rules. They must also require their employees and customers to wear face masks or coverings.

Animal grooming businesses will also be considered essential businesses.

Retail stores

While retail stores won't be considered essential businesses under the new order, they will be allowed to reopen to fill phone and online orders through curbside pick-up or delivery.

New business, manufacturing rules

All essential businesses, including manufacturers, will be required to provide face-coverings to employees if they can't maintain six feet of distance from others.

Employers will also be required to maximize social distancing to prioritize the health of both employees and customers. That means implementing occupancy limits, staggering shifts and operating "only essential lines" for manufacturers.

Schools

Schools can arrange for students to pick up supplies and belongings. Students moving out of dorms must follow social distancing guidelines.

Outdoor activities

Some Illinois state parks will reopen to under the new stay-at-home order.

These state-run sites will be open from sunrise until sunset for hiking, biking and other activities beginning May 1.

Fishing and boating are allowed, but not in groups of more than two people.

Golf is also allowed, but under strict guidelines to ensure social distancing. Golf course bars and clubhouses will be closed, and golfers won't be allowed to play with more than one person. Golf carts are out of the question, too, unless a person has a disability or physical limitation.

Courses will have signs informing golfers of the rules.