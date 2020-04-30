MONMOUTH — The Smithfield Foods pork-processing plant in Monmouth will resume regular operations Saturday after suspending operations at the plant last week due to COVID-19.

The Monmouth plant released a statement stating employees on the kill floor, maintenance, plant service and animal foods departments will return to work Saturday, and the employees of the cold side will return Monday.

The announcement comes after President Trump signed an executive order Tuesday to classify meat processing as critical infrastructure to address potential food shortages.

Smithfield Foods said in a statement Wednesday the company supports President Trump’s actions and the order "protects the livelihoods of millions of American family farmers who produce bountiful livestock supplies but rely on meat processing facilities to convert that abundance into food."

Warren County has 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with three new cases added Wednesday, according to the Illinois Department of Health. The county has one of the highest confirmed cases rate per capita in the state.

Around 20 U.S. meat-processing plants have closed due to COVID-19 cases and related supply chain issues, including the Smithfield plant in Monmouth.

Smithfield announced April 24 that its Monmouth plant would suspend most operations until further notice, one week after the confirmation of three confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Monmouth plant.

The Monmouth plant has 1,700 employees who produce bacon and 3% of the U.S. fresh pork supply.

Since that initial confirmation of cases at the Monmouth plant, neither Smithfield nor public health officials have said how many employees there have tested positive for the virus.

Smithfield’s statement noted the executive order will provide priority assistance in providing personal protective equipment and secure broader testing for its employees.

On its website, Smithfield outlines precautions implemented at its plants, including hand sanitizing stations, barriers, symptom screening, thermal scanning for taking temperatures, enhanced cleaning, encouraging employees to stay home if sick, and paid leave for those quarantined.

In the release announcing the suspension of operations in Monmouth, the company noted the difficulty in practicing social distancing in meat processing plants.

Employees were told they would be at home for at least two weeks when the suspension of operations was announced last week.