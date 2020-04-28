The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted events calendars throughout the United States.

But whether or not the pandemic will have a similar impact on what is possibly Pekin’s signature event remains to be seen.

The Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce and the Pekin Marigold Festival Committee will make an announcement regarding activities and events of the 2020 Pekin Marigold Festival on or before July 1. The festival is scheduled for Sept. 12-13.

“This is several months away and unfortunately, there are too many unknowns at this time to proceed with any final decisions,” said Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amy McCoy. “Like other festivals and events in the area, we are considering all possibilities at this time, and will keep public safety as the priority in our decisions.”