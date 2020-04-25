PEKIN As a landlord, Drew Leman is accustomed to late rent payments from the state.

Just business as usual for Illinois. But after 13 months of no rent, the adjective changes from "late" to "nonexistent."

For leasing office space at a shopping plaza, the state owes Leman almost $36,000. The cause? A bizarre and frustrating ripple effect from the Illinois budget impasse, which ended almost three years ago.

Illinois? Try Ill-annoy.

You’d think that the state could find a measly $36,000 chump change amid an annual budget of more than $40 billion to make good with Leman.

"It would be great to see the state take this simple step," he says.

But, as is often the sad situation with this state, things get more irritating. Illinois flat-out admits that it owes Leman the money. But, because of more maddening red tape, he has to go to the Illinois Court of Claims and make his case.

In other words follow me here he has to prove to the state that the state owes him money, even though the state admits that the state owes him money.

That will cost Leman more time and vexation. Even insiders marvel at the mess.

"This is a weird situation," says Sen. Dave Koehler, the Peoria Democrat trying to help Leman.

We start with the Illinois Department of Central Management Services, which administers and maintains the state’s services and facilities. As such, it handles leases for state agencies, including the Illinois Department of Human Services.

IDHS has an office in Pekin. In 2013, CMS signed a lease for an IDHS office in 3,700 square feet of space at Sunset Plaza Shopping Center, owned by Leman. The 10-year lease would run from Oct. 1 of that year through Sept. 30, 2023. Each year’s rent would be about $33,000.

In March 2019, the state missed a payment.

"This was not completely out of the ordinary, as the state regularly falls several months behind," Leman says. "But this time, payments never resumed."

By "never," he means to date thus, the arrears of $36,000. He tried to get answers from CMS but got nowhere. So, he contacted Koehler’s office, which has been trying to slog through the governmental quagmire.

Koehler’s office has managed to get some answers. The most important fact: The state acknowledges the debt.

But how did the debt roll up? Answers are spotty, because we’re dealing with state government.

Because of the state’s astounding, 793-day budget impasse of the Rauner administration, bill after bill went unpaid to many vendors. But even after the impasse ended in summer 2017, backlogs continued.

Even after Gov. Bruce Rauner left office in early 2019, the state was trying to catch up on bills, thus the lack of a rent check in March ’19. According to Koehler’s office, there wasn’t enough money in the budget. When the calendar hit the start of the new fiscal year, July 1, the state’s rent was already tardy by five months.

That put the contract into "holdover" status, meaning there is money owed but no black-and-white appropriation to cover it. Koehler’s office says other vendors’ bills are under holdover status, though it’s unclear the total number or amount.

But Leman’s case is unusual in that he also got smacked by a coronavirus complication, according to CMS. The agency had been scheduled to make a routine compliance check of the rental space, including a review of possible improvements. After that, CMS planned to sign a new lease and make things right with Leman.

But then COVID-19 reared its ugly head. As the office got cleared of employees as a coronavirus precaution, CMS postponed its compliance check, meaning all payments continue to be on hold.

CMS said in a statement, "CMS will continue to work with Leman Property Management to settle outstanding payments and move forward with a new lease agreement, according to state statute."

While we flounder in coronavirus limbo, state statutes require Leman to petition the Illinois Court of Claims, which handles all monetary claims against the state. Otherwise, he can’t get his money.

You’d think the state would maintain a rainy-day fund to help with such snafus. Not so. For now, Leman is out of luck.

As Koehler says, "He’s caught up in a bureaucratic conundrum."

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.