frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>





PEORIA — The City Council voted on Tuesday to look into deferring nearly $27 million in capital improvement projects as a way to try to patch a potentially $50 million hole caused by the coronavirus crisis.

By a 10-1 vote, with John Kelly being the sole dissenting vote, the council's action was the start of a tiered approach to trying to fill the hole. The vote didn't specify any project, but it hinted that pretty much anything was on the table.

And that was largely the tenor of the meeting. No specifics were discussed. No one area was targeted. It was more trying to give city manager Patrick Urich a feeling of what the council wanted to do.

Last week, Urich sounded the alarm that the COVID-19 virus has ravaged more than just the healthcare system. Tax revenue across the board is down and City Hall, which relies heavily on sales and hotel taxes as well as motor fuel taxes and other areas, is facing a massive hole just after a few weeks.

Among the other ways the city might plug the holes are possible layoffs or furloughs. The city also hopes to restructure its existing debt and might try to borrow possibly millions.

The meeting was similar to last week's meeting, which was also held remotely to abide by social distancing norms.

Urich also pointed out that the city has $48 million in its cash reserves across areas, but the idea of spending most of it wasn't seen as a valid option.

Council members wanted to get plans from Urich to see how all the "buckets" are linked together. Sid Ruckriegel pushed for that.

"I want to ask for a couple of plans that can come forward, not that they would be the end results, but to see the relation between the categories and what our tolerance levels might be," he said, adding that if cutting in one area might free many more dollars in another.

Left up in the air was exactly how bad it was going to be and also how much money, if any, Peoria might get from the federal government. The CARES Act, passed last month, provided money for the states to distribute but didn't give money directly to smaller cities.

Urich and the council are pinning their homes on another stimulus bill that might be passed in the coming weeks that would send money directly to smaller cities to help with lost revenue.

"We have seen a significant outpouring across the nation from communities our size and smaller," the city manager said, noting that it is not just Peoria who is facing a budgetary black hole.

Among the options Urich was directed to consider:

• Borrowing all the money without cutting operating expenses.

• Cutting operating expenses in 5 percent increments up to 20 percents.

• Mixing borrowing with debt structuring and cuts.

Urich reiterated he has contacted the unions that represent the city's employees that layoffs could be in the future. No discussions have been held.

In other council news, the council approved on a first reading to raise acceptable height for grass and weeds from 10 inches to 15 inches. This is due, in large part, to the COVID-19 crisis as the city can’t afford to hire temporary workers and is diverting money from its budget for grass mowing.

If this was approved at a later meeting, it would mean the city would issue a warning to property owners once their grass got to the 10-inch mark. Citations would be issued if the grass kept growing to 15 inches.

Andy Kravetz can be reached at 686-3283 or akravetz@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @andykravetz.