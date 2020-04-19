PEORIA — A man died in a single-vehicle car crash early Sunday morning outside Chillicothe.

"The vehicle had one occupant, a male," Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said. "The accident was on Truitt Road, near the intersection of Krause Road, around 1:15 a.m. That's all the information available at this time."

Asbell later said in a release that the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and that the crash remains under investigation.

The man's identity will be released by the coroner's office later.