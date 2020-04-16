When it became evident that the Pekin Public Library would not reopen on April 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the staff began planning on how to offer some of its planned activities for the month virtually.

"We want to keep the library in the public's eye," explained Emily Lambe, the library’s public information and programming manager. "Right now, the only way to do that is through social media and our website."

Library staff held brainstorming sessions, fittingly, on Zoom Meetings. After a week of planning and researching ideas, the library had planned a full calendar of virtual activities ranging from crafts to story times to book discussions.

"Offering these types of activities online is completely new to us, and was done fairly quickly," said Lambe. "Typically, our main goal in offering activities at the library is to not only inform and entertain, but also attract people to the library to use our materials and services. Because that isn't an option right now, we are trying to bring the library into their homes while also promoting our online services, like free eBooks, audio books, movies, newspapers and magazines."

The virtual activities offer both education and entertainment, Lambe added. In addition to such educational programs as Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body,'by the Alzheimer's Association of Central Illinois, astronomy programs from the Riverfront Museum and topics related to the coronavirus, the library is also offering story time links, craft demonstrations, trivia, and online video games.

"We have adult, teen and youth events; but everyone can participate," said Lambe. "For instance, we posted a virtual escape room on our Teen Scene Facebook Page, which ended up being re-posted by libraries around the country. We had teens and adults from all over the U.S. complete the escape room."

While the virtual escape room has been the library’s most popular online event to date, according to Lambe, all of the programs seem to have been well-received. The community has responded with a great deal of participation in and support of the virtual events, and Lambe has noticed that more area residents are applying online for digital library cards, which suggests the public is taking advantage of the library’s free digital services.

"Because of the current situation, we are already planning to move our Summer Reading Adventure online," she added. "We have a summer full of activities planned at the library that we hope can go on as scheduled. The benefit of a virtual program is that you can attend at your convenience, and don't have to physically be somewhere at a certain time. However, you do miss out on that social interaction. We continue to seek non-traditional ways to reach the public and want our community to use our free services, so if virtual activities generate a lot of interest, we'll certainly take a look at offering them that way."

A complete listing of the Pekin Public Library’s virtual events is available at www.pekinpubliclibrary.org, or on the library's Facebook page. The library is offering free digital cards to anyone living in the Pekin Public Library District.

"We are doing everything we can to provide information and entertainment virtually," Lambe said. "But we also want the public to come back to the physical library when we are able to re-open."