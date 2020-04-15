PEORIA -- If governments designated grocery-store workers as emergency personnel, they would have priority access to masks, gloves and other coronavirus-protective gear.

So claim Kroger Co. and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, who are asking federal and state authorities to confer that temporary first-responder designation as soon as possible.

"As all Americans are now witnessing, grocery workers play a critical role in our communities and they must be protected," Kroger and the union said in a joint statement issued Wednesday.

Kroger operates 10 stores in the Peoria area.

The union and Kroger cited the significant daily risk COVID-19 presents to its workers.

"We urge our national and statewide elected leaders to act now and protect these essential workers," the statement read.