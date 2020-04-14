PEORIA -- Federal aid related to the coronavirus pandemic is to be distributed to 11 area airports, including the Peoria international airport.

That facility is to receive $6,177,124 as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act Airport Grant Program.

The grants are to help fund operations at airports, including payroll and capital expenses. Airports across the country have seen revenue declines as a result of the steep drop in passenger traffic and other airport uses because of the pandemic.

Mount Hawley Auxiliary Airport, a general-aviation facility in North Peoria, is to receive $30,000. That same total also is to be granted to airports in Canton, Galesburg, Kewanee, Lacon, Macomb and Pekin.

Illinois Valley Regional Airport in Peru is to receive $69,000. Airports in Havana and Monmouth are to receive $20,000 each.

In all, about $447 million is to be distributed among 78 Illinois airports, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

About $294 million has been earmarked for O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. Midway Airport in Chicago is to receive about $82 million.

The entire national package is about $10 billion.