PEORIA -- A Bartonville man’s 20th birthday might have been a little too festive. It also might have been a little too combative, if police accounts are accurate.

By the time it ended Sunday, Logan J. Alexander apparently had wrecked an automobile, been transported to a hospital, fought with law-enforcement officers, jailed and accused of aggravated battery of a police officer and driving under the influence of alcohol.

About 6 p.m., public-safety personnel were dispatched to Kickapoo Creek and Middle roads, where a vehicle apparently had weaved off one side of the pavement, then the other.

The front bumper of the 2008 Ford Taurus was torn away, according to an accident report. A headlight and a taillight were missing, and the car’s body sustained heavy damage.

Members of the Limestone Township fire department were tending to Alexander when a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived.

Alexander had been celebrating his birthday with friends, then with his mother before he took off in the car, a police report stated.

The deputy noted Alexander was agitated, smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech and bloodshot, glassy eyes. He said he had consumed at least 13 beers, the report stated.

Alexander, who complained of neck and back pain, was handcuffed to a bed inside an ambulance that transported him to UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.

Upon arrival at the hospital, an uncuffed Alexander refused to sign citations the deputy offered him, refused to return the deputy’s pen and attempted to rise from the bed.

The deputy and an unspecified number of Peoria police officers struggled with Alexander in an attempt to retrieve the pen and restrain him to the bed.

“Arrest me, bro,” Alexander said, according to the report.

Finally, officers succeeded in subduing Alexander. But not before the deputy sustained bruises, cuts and scratches to his forearm and elbow.

Blood had dripped onto the hospital floor, the report stated, although it didn’t appear clear who shed it.

After Alexander was treated for injury and submitted to a blood test, he was released from the hospital and transported to the Peoria County Jail. He remained there Monday morning.

Alexander also was accused of resisting, obstructing and attempting to disarm a police officer.