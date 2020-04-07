Good morning, troops. It's Tuesday, April 7.

Supermarkets throughout the Peoria area are implementing restrictions on how many people can enter their stores, an additional coronavirus-inspired physical-distancing attempt.

Hy-Vee appears to be taking a more visible step.

The Iowa-based grocery chain is placing one-way signs in the aisles of all its stores, including two in Peoria. Hy-Vee also has locations in Canton, Galesburg, Macomb and Peru.

The one-way directives are designed to prevent customers from passing each other and to help ensure at least 6 feet of separation.

Signs that mark the proper direction are being placed at the ends of aisles, according to Hy-Vee spokeswoman Christina Gayman. Directional arrows are being placed on the floor, too.

The directional measures began to be implemented last weekend. So far, response has been positive, according to Gayman.

No additional controls, such as blocking aisle entry on the left to encourage entry on the right, are being considered right now, Gayman stated.

Hy-Vee also is strongly encouraging a one-person-per-shopping-cart standard. It's intended to prevent multiple family members from entering the store.

Other chains, including Walmart and Kroger, have instituted more hard-and-fast limits on the number of customers, based on each store's square footage.

Walmart also is using signs to denote one-way aisle travel.

The signs aren't a bad idea.

Nick in the Morning visited the Grand Prairie Hy-Vee last week. We were struck by how few shoppers were there at 3 o'clock on a weekday afternoon. We were a little less struck about how the toilet-paper aisle was almost bare, per usual during this crisis.

(That isn't a slam on Hy-Vee or any other grocer. It's more a slam on hoarders. If you're going through that much TP on a regular basis, COVID-19 is the least of your worries.)

Even with the paucity of purchasers, there still were times we had to pass another shopper headed the opposite direction. Combine that with someone gawking too long in the bread aisle and physical distancing goes out the window.

We've heard some calls for the closure of supermarkets entirely, to rely only on delivery. That shows as much a lack of common sense as people who can't keep their distances.

It took our senior-citizen mother almost a week to receive a grocery delivery. Imagine the delay if everybody did the same thing. The toilet-paper panic would look tame by comparison.

Again, follow the current dictates, keep calm and carry on. And quit grabbing every loaf of bread to check for the most distant freshness date.

Today, perhaps the worst video ever made, courtesy of a random YouTube search and a song not heard on the way to work.