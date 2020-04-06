PEORIA — Perhaps even criminals are worried about the coronavirus.

A Peoria County man called police after a man in a surgical mask seemed poised to burgle a mobile home.

At 5 a.m. Monday, the Peoria County Sheriff's Office was summoned regarding an attempted burglary to a residence at Royal Oaks Estates, west of city limits. There, a deputy talked with a 19-year-old resident.

"He said he was lying in bed when he heard the sound of what he believed to be someone at his bedroom window," according to a sheriff's report.

The window was partially open, so the resident yelled out, "What the f---?" He then looked outside to see a man, 20 to 30 years of age, wearing a gray zip-up sweatshirt and a white surgical mask, the report stated.

Standing just outside the window, the stranger at first said nothing. Then he said he was looking for "Michael." When the resident said no one was there with that name, the stranger ran off.

Police have no suspects.