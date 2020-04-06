Public health officials in Mason County announced Monday they had confirmed a second COVID-19 case there.

The man in his 40s was tested at Mason District Hospital and is now recovering at home in isolation. He's displaying mild symptoms, county officials stated in a Facebook post.

The man had been a close contact of a positive case, but had not traveled to any areas considered restricted.

As with other cases throughout the state, health officials in Mason County are working to identify those the man might've been in contact with and determine whether they ought to quarantine themselves.