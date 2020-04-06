State public health officials said Monday that 1,006 more people tested positive for the coronavirus and an additional 33 people have died from the disease.

There are now 12,262 cases across 73 of the state's 102 counties and 307 deaths.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, implored people to stay inside this week as some of the year's warmest temperatures are in the forecast in parts of the state.

"You don't want to be the person who spreads the virus to a health care worker," she said during the daily news briefing on COVID-19 cases. "Stay inside. If you absolutely must go out please cover your nose and mouth."

She also said Easter services this Sunday must be held online and not in person.

Tracking the curve

Infogram

Gov. JB Pritzker began Monday's news briefing by continuing to pressure the federal government to supply more personal protective equipment such as gloves and face masks for health care workers in the state.

Pritzker, as he has for weeks, said the federal government has not fulfilled its duty to states to supply states with the equipment. He noted that the Strategic National Stockpile website changed its language from saying it ensures the right medical supplies get to those who need them to saying its role is "to supplement state and local supplies during public health emergencies." The White House changed the language after adviser Jared Kushner said the stockpile is not meant for states and was criticized by people who pointed to the language on the website that said the opposite.

Pritzker also noted how the virus has disproportionately harmed people of color. A WBEZ report found that 70% of deaths caused by the virus in Chicago were black residents even though they make up just 29% of the population. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the finding "devastating" and promised a campaign to address the disparity.

Check back for more later.