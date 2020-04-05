PEORIA — Peoria County's first COVID-19 death was a 91-year-old man in an independent assisted-living facility in Peoria.

Peoria city and county health officials declined to identify the man during a news conference Sunday afternoon.

"I did not know this man. But I know his family. And I know that at 91 years of age, he has a legacy," said Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, who noted the man died at 3:59 p.m. Saturday and his name was not being released out of respect for privacy and to protect his legacy. "I don't know what that legacy is, but those who know him and love him and descended from him know of that legacy.

"And I do not want his legacy to be the first death from COVID-19 in Peoria County."

Health officials said the man did have underlying health issues. He had been sick for about a week and had tested positive for COVID-19. He was hospitalized at UnityPoint Health-Methodist for less than three days before his death.

Harwood addressed the issue of how to list the cause of death: Is it from the underlying condition or from COVID-19?

"When we look back historically on our death certificates of people who die from pneumonia, we don't name the bacteria that caused the death," he said. "(But) in this particular case, and for data tracking purposes and epidemiology, we would have to know that COVID-19 related to the death in some fashion.

"So a death certificate theoretically could read 'exasperation of congestive heart failure secondary to COVID-19 infection.'"

One other person — identified as the 91-year-old man's significant other by Peoria City/County Health Department administrator Monica Hendrickson — has been tested, and those results are still pending.

Health Department officials are investigating where the 91-year-old victim contracted COVID-19.

"I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to the family," Harwood said. "Generally, my office doesn't come forward with information related to a death from medical cause. But this situation is a little different in that it is related to a virus that is taking over most of the United States and multiple other countries."

Hendrickson said there are no other residents in the assisted-living facility who are currently symptomatic. She said the facility has been on lockdown from visitors and that the process of tracing the COVID-19 infection includes contact with staff members.

The Tri-County Area now has 30 cases of COVID-19, an increase of four from Saturday.

Peoria County has 11, up one from Saturday. Tazewell County is at 13, an increase of three. And Woodford County remains at six.

Hendrickson said the number of patients in the Tri-County Area under investigation (awaiting test results) or with confirmed COVID-19 results is 32 in non-ICU beds, an increase of 12 from Saturday.

"We recognized that our community would ... be faced with reporting the death of a resident testing positive for COVID-19," Hendrickson said. "It doesn't make today any less difficult."

