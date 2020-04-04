EAST PEORIA – COVID-19 has led Tazewell County official to join Washington and East Peoria in banning open burning.

“According to the American Lung Association, people with serious underlying health conditions, including lung disease, asthma, COPD, lung cancer, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary fibrosis, are more likely to have worse outcomes if they become sick with COVID-19,” states David Zimmerman, Tazewell County Board Chairman. “Eliminating open burning could reduce the health impacts of COVID-19 for those with underlying health conditions.”

The ban was also instituted to reduce the burden on first responders, officials said. Burn bans allow first responders to focus on medical calls during the pandemic. The banning of open burns is supported by Governor Pritzker’s Executive Order in Response to COVID-19 to protect public health and safety.

Up to date information on COVID-19 available on www.tazewellhealth.org.