These days, their love is under glass.

He on one side of a window and she is on the other, the 88-year-olds separated by a double-whammy of health factors. Mother Nature can keep them apart — for the lack of touch, that thin pane can sometimes seem like a great chasm — but not totally. Their long and loving marriage finds a way to push past harsh barriers triggered by Alzheimer’s disease and coronavirus.

So, daily, they meet at the window. Though he feels and sees the march of time each day, the connection is as strong as decades ago.

"How we got together? It's a heck of a story," he says.

They met more than three decades ago, both after broken marriages. His pain was fresher.

“I was really down in the dumps," he says. "I had no other place to go one weekend, so I went to the office.”

He owned a small business. She cleaned offices, including his. And that day, they started chatting. In mid-conversation, before he could entertain any second thoughts or really think anything through, he suddenly and boldly blurted his first come-on in eons.

“I just went through a divorce, and I’m going through a hard time,” he told her. “Is there any chance you’d be available for dinner tonight?”

Yes, she said.

Looking back, he can’t help but chuckle at his pitch’s lack of polish.

“It was a horrible line,” he says with a knowing, light laugh. “But it’s been a wonderful time.”

By that, he means the last 31 years, as husband and wife.

“A second chance,” he yips. “It worked out perfect. It’s been so good, it’s hard to believe.”

Their children — her three, his eight — have been happy for them. He says every day has been a delight, though in recent years health concerns have tried to pop their loving bubble.

He noticed the first challenge about seven years ago.

“She’d just forget things a little,” he said.

As time moved forward, she’d forget more and more. He watched as Alzheimer’s grabbed a tighter and tighter hold of his wife and their lives.

She knew it, too. She started to panic. But he told her he’d take care of her, everything would be all right. His promise eased her panic.

To make good on that promise, he moved them into a retirement home that has a residential wing (for those who have nimble minds and bodies) and a nursing home (for those who do not). They shared a townhouse and enjoyed their sunset years, until her sun began to set a lot faster than his.

Twenty months ago, she moved into the nursing home. The switch didn’t affect them drastically, as he’d visit her at least four hours a day sometimes much more. Even as her ability to communicate faded — “She can’t carry on a good conversation anymore,” he says — they still enjoyed their time together. A favorite time would be when he’d arrive each day.

“When she’d see me, she’d smile,” he says. “And she’d pucker up and give me a little kiss — a lot of ‘em.”

But his visits stopped recently because of coronavirus concerns. The nursing home has been closed off to outsiders.

That means he can’t sit beside his wife and hold her hand right now, as well as for the foreseeable future. Coronavirus prevention has triggered restrictions for many people. But it can be particularly hard on a couple in their ninth decade. Every day together is a gift beyond measure, especially as every day she slips away a little bit further.

“I realize the two of us are running out of time," he says flatly. “And after two or three months (of social distancing) are over, and it might be even longer, she won't be the same.”

He can't move into the nursing home, as he doesn't have a need for its services. He is too healthy and mobile.

"I don't qualify," he says, then adds with a laugh, "Maybe tomorrow."

So they've sought other ways to be together. Through the help of the retirement home, they’ve tried Skype. But the interaction isn’t the same as being in the same room, especially for a couple with little experience and familiarity with high-tech communications, and especially as she can’t talk at length.

“That doesn’t work so well,” he says.

So, they go to the window.

She gets around only by wheelchair these days, and only with help. So, once a day, an aide wheels her into a group TV room surrounded by wide windows. One faces the outside of the nursing home. There, in her parked wheelchair, she will wait.

Meantime, he’ll leave the townhouse — bundling up if it’s cold or rainy — and eagerly trudge outside, toward the nursing home. From afar, he’ll spot her in the TV room, his smile growing wider as he gets nearer.

At the window, he'll stop, just a glass pane away from her. Usually, she grins, and she still seems to recognize him.

“I know that one days she won’t know me,” he says. “That’s the way this disease goes.”

On 88-year-old knees, it’s hard for him to stand at length. So, if the ground is dry, he’ll take a knee. This allows the visit to stretch for 30 minutes. He can't last much longer.

“Kneeling down for a half-hour on one knee? That’s tough,” he says with a light chuckle.

Through the window, sometimes he’ll try to talk to her, his voice rising as he exaggerates his mouth with each word. She seems to understand his pleasantries, at least once in a while.

But mostly, they’ll just smile and enjoy the connection, the closeness. Across the window, they’re not exactly together. But their hearts are.

“It’s tough,” he says. “But in a way, it’s still beautiful.”

