Tazewell County has extended the deadline for residents to pay the first installment of their property taxes to July 1.

This is a one-month extension over the previous June 1 due date, and is made in response to the financial impact on taxpayers from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Treasurer Mary Burress said in a news release.

“Giving taxpayers extra time during these difficult economic conditions is simply the right thing to do,” Burress said in a prepared statement. “I will continue working toward balancing the revenue and expenditures for the county and our communities during this unprecedented time.”