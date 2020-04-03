Dr. Thomas Pliura, a friend of Senate GOP Leader Bill Brady and his brothers Robert and Edward, was lied to before he and his wife loaned $1 million to Brady’s brothers shortly before the 2010 election when Brady was the GOP nominee for governor, a federal bankruptcy judge said in a ruling issued this week.

Judge Mary Gorman, in a 22-page opinion in the ongoing bankruptcy case of Robert Brady, ruled Tuesday that Robert Brady must still pay what is due to Pliura and his wife, Pam, because false statements were made to the Pliuras to obtain the loan. According to the case, collateral for the loan was to be four buildings in Normal purported to be owned by Robert and Edward Brady. But, the opinion says, the Pliuras were not told that the actual owners were two other companies the Bradys had at the time, and that a bank held mortgages against those properties that were beyond their worth.

Sen. Brady, whose 44th Senate District includes part of Tazewell County, is not a party to the bankruptcy, but Gorman’s opinion spells out how he pushed to get the loan to help pay off debts of the Brady brothers’ business, hoping to avoid bad publicity before the 2010 election when he was a candidate for governor.

“This is a matter involving my brother, and, as such, I am not in a position to comment on it,” Sen. Brady said Thursday in a statement about the opinion.

According to the opinion, Robert Brady told the court that he joined Brady Homes in 1992, a business started by his father and he later owned with his brothers. He said the company had built as many as 1,500 homes in the Bloomington-Normal area, and also built and managed apartments and condominiums. He said he also owned two other businesses in the past with his brothers: Pinehurst Development and Brew of Illinois. The trial into the case brought by the Pliuras to seek payment for the debt owed was on Jan. 30.

Pliura, a physician and lawyer who lives in LeRoy, testified in the case that he was on a fishing trip in Canada in August 2010 when Sen. Brady called him.

“Sen. Brady advised Dr. Pliura that he and his brothers were having financial difficulties and needed to borrow $1 million quickly,” the opinion states. “Dr. Pliura was told by Sen. Brady that the money was needed to pay subcontractors who had done work for the Bradys' construction company and were threatening to go to the newspapers about the lack of payment. Sen. Brady was concerned about the adverse publicity on his campaign.”

After his trip, Pliura loaned $350,000 to Robert and Edward Brady on Sept. 24, 2010. He had agreed to lend that amount and then to allow time to see if the Bradys had collateral for a larger loan.

While Edward and Robert Brady signed the promissory note for the $350,000 loan, the opinion states, “Dr. Pliura said that Sen. Brady did not sign the note due to political considerations.”

The Bradys offered four apartment and condominium buildings in Normal as collateral. Pliura alleged that Robert Brady represented in writing that he and his brother Edward Brady owned the buildings and they were “free and clear of liens. Both representations were subsequently found to be false.” The buildings were owned by Pinehurst and Brew, Robert admitted in bankruptcy court. And Pliura later found that while appraisals showed the buildings valued at $1.68 million, Busey Bank had mortages against them for $2.7 million.

The $350,000 was rolled into a $1 million loan package that closed at the Bradys’ business office on Oct. 29, 2010 – four days before the Nov. 2 election when Brady lost a close race for governor to then-incumbent Democratic Gov. Pat Quinn.

Pliura testified “he saw all three of the Bradys review the final documents” at the closing. He said all the brothers assured him, he and his wife were protected because of the collateral's value.

“Based on those assurances, he proceeded with the loan, and the documents were signed,” according to the court's opinion.

Pliura also said that he received one payment on the loan “but the check bounced. No other payments were ever tendered.”

After hiring an attorney in 2011 and discovering the true ownership of the four buildings and the Busey Bank mortgages against the properties, the case states, Pliura “felt that he had been ‘hoodwinked’ and was ‘out of the money.’” Pliura learned in July 2011 that the properties had been transferred to Busey Bank in lieu of foreclosure. He also asked Robert Brady many times for payment over years “but was repeatedly told that the market was sour and the Bradys were waiting for the market to turn around.” He filed a lawsuit in state court in 2018 and Robert Brady then filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Dec. 18, 2018.

Under cross-examination at the trial, Pliura said he was aware the Bradys were in financial trouble and the real estate industry was not doing well in 2010, when the loan was made.

“But he said that he assumed the Bradys’ situation was a ‘blip’ as he continued to see them socializing at the country club and he believed that they would not cheat him due to their many years of friendship. … He admitted that he was ‘stupid’ for not retaining counsel to represent him in the loan transaction.”

The judge found Pliura’s explanation for why he made the loan credible.

“He had been friends with the Bradys for years; their wives were also friends,” the opinion states. “He knew that William Brady was a state senator and a candidate for governor and, apparently, he held Sen. Brady in high regard. He knew the Bradys as successful businessmen in the community, and, despite also knowing of their current financial distress and urgent need to borrow money, he had no reason to think that any of the Bradys … would look him in the eye and lie.”

Gorman wrote that the Pliuras “reasonably relied on … false statements” from Robert Brady before making the loan – so he should be paid back.

In an interview Thursday, Pliura said bringing the court action was “very awkward,” because “I consider all of the Bradys my friends. …My wife and I loaned Bobby and Eddie money because they’re our friends.” He also said he knows, when he made the loan, it was bad time for many people in the construction industry.

“I don’t wish to comment negatively at all against any of the Bradys,” he added. According to the opinion, the amount owed with interest, has increased to more than $1.8 million.

"It was a very, very difficult thing for me to do," Pliura said of fighting for repayment in court. "But my health has been in flux, my personal health. … My wife was the driving force in this particular issue.”

Peoria attorney Sumner Bourne, representing Robert Brady, said he could not comment because the bankruptcy case is still open.

Kent Redfield, retired political science professor at the University of Illinois Springfield, said Thursday that while Sen. Brady is not a party to the bankruptcy case, his role as described in the court opinion “paints him in a negative way.”

Brady is not up for election until 2022, and Redfield doubted the case would provide any “electoral jeopardy” for him.

But as a leader of a Republican caucus of the General Assembly, Redfield said, being involved in a situation that raises ethical questions “diminishes the ability to come out and criticize the Democrats for ethical lapses.”