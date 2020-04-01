PEORIA — A man was shot early Wednesday on the East Bluff, according to police.

About 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of East Virginia Avenue regarding a reported home invasion.

There, police found a man who sustained a gunshot wound to one of his legs, according to Peoria police spokeswoman Amy Dotson.

She described the victim as uncooperative.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. According to Dotson, his injuries didn't appear to be life threatening.

Police were investigating the incident.