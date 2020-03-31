PEORIA — A bedroom fire early Tuesday at a South Peoria residence was deemed unintentional, according to authorities.

Firefighters were summoned about 12:30 a.m. to 2107 W. Lincoln Ave., where they found light smoke emanating from the house.

Once inside, crews were able to douse the flames within a few minutes, according to the Peoria Fire Department.

The fire was confined to a mattress inside a bedroom, which sustained heavy damage from smoke.

The three occupants of the house escaped unharmed and were receiving possible-relocation help.

No other injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $4,000.