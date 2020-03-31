MORTON — A new business has gotten up and running in Morton while many others in town have been shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four30 Scones opened Feb. 28 at 528 S. Main St. in a former oil change shop.

Even though customers can't order and eat a blueberry lemon scone and wash it down with a flavored latte, hot chocolate or lemonade in the 20-seat café inside Four30 Scones, patrons are taking advantage of the business' drive-through.

"We're fortunate and blessed to have the drive-through," said Renee Robison, who taught herself how to make scones and owns Four30 Scones with her husband, Shane. The couple has about 25 employees.

Renee Robison said she watched a remarkable act of goodwill at her business March 18, the day after Gov. JB Pritzker's ban on inside dining and drinking in restaurants and bars took effect.

A customer purchased a $50 gift card in the Four30 Scones drive-through and asked that the card be used to pay for the purchases in the vehicles behind her. Customers continued to add to the card and the generosity went on for a few hours.

The opening of Four30 Scones brought to life a building that had been vacant for several years.

And it gave Renee and Shane Robison a brick-and-mortar location to offer the scones they'd been selling at farmers markets and other outdoor venues since 2016. They've also been selling their products wholesale since 2017.

"My husband and I drove past the building (528 S. Main) about a year and a half ago and we thought it would be a great place for our business, especially in Morton, a town we love," Renee Robison said. "The next day, the building went up for sale."

The Robison's purchased the building in December 2018 and renovation work began last summer.

It cost thousands of dollars to re-purpose the 1,500-square-foot building, which includes a bakery window in the café that allows customers to see into the kitchen.

The renovation work was done by Shane Robison's company, Morton-based NHS Designer Builders.

The unusual name for the scone business has a personal meaning for the Renee and Shane Robinson, who are Morton residents. They were married April 30, 2000, in Peoria. They have four children.

Hours at Four30 Scones are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. For phone-in orders, call 291-2430. For more information, go to Four30scones.com.

