Following his unexpected death from coronavirus complications, Joe Diffie was lauded as one of the great country-music vocalists of the past quarter-century.

But Peoria optometrist Tim Cundiff remembered Diffie a little differently.

"He was such a super guy," Cundiff told Nick in the Morning about the husband of a childhood friend.

Diffie was 61 when he died Sunday in Nashville, Tenn. Late last week, it was revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment.

At the time of his death, Diffie was married to the former Tara Terpening of East Peoria. They wed in 2018, Diffie's fourth marriage.

"He loves me more than anybody in the world, and I love that," Tara Diffie said last year on The Bobby Bones Show, a Nashville-based radio program.

Among Joe Diffie's five No. 1 country hits were "Pickup Man" and "Third Rock from the Sun." He won a Grammy Award and was a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

The former Oklahoma foundry worker had a world-class voice, according to Billboard magazine. His heyday was in the 1990s, but last year he released acclaimed new music.

Trace Adkins, Charlie Daniels, Brad Paisley and Travis Tritt were among country performers who took to social media to pay tribute to Diffie.

"I can’t find adequate words," Paisley wrote on Twitter. "But the records he made, that voice, the twinkle in his eye, and our memories cannot be taken away by this disease."

Cundiff always has been a big fan of Diffie's music, but his memories are just as personal.

Tara Diffie works at a State Farm Insurance agency in Nashville. Cundiff wasn't exactly sure how the Diffies met each other.

Well before that meeting, Tara Diffie and Cundiff were contemporaries at Central Junior High School in East Peoria.

Joe Diffie was no stranger to his wife's home area. He performed last September in Pekin, a concert that benefited local efforts related to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The Diffies found time to join Cundiff in celebrating his birthday, among other things.

"When I first met him, he had a special ability to make you feel like a long-time friend," Cundiff stated about Joe Diffie. "Great person."

Diffie's death prompted numerous text exchanges among some of Tara Diffie's East Peoria Central classmates, according to Cundiff.

It's believed Diffie was the first country star to disclose a coronavirus diagnosis.

"We are all heartbroken for Tara and their whole family," Cundiff stated.