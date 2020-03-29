The birthday party was booked. The deposit was made. Then came the COVID-19 “shelter-in-place” order.

Lily Eberle, 8 of Morton, was not going to get her party at Planet X roller rink in Pekin.

That’s when parents Steve and Annalyn Eberle had to get creative.

“I had just made the invites to send to her class (at Jefferson Elementary in Morton), then school got cancelled," Annalyn said.

The Eberles explained to Lily that she wasn’t going to be able to have the party, because of the virus they had talked about, the one where she was supposed to wash her hands more. It just wasn’t safe “to be around a bunch of other kids right now.”

“She was bummed out at first, but she’s really understanding,” Annalyn said. “I said we could still do something at home and we can still decorate the house. She got excited about that.”

So the Eberles reached out to family and friends, secretly asking them to send Lily birthday messages for a YouTube video she could watch on her birthday. Gifts were asked to be dropped off on the car outside the house or delivered to the home.

On her birthday, March 25, packages were ready and the house was decorated as requested — for an “LOL OMG doll” party and 50 confetti-filled balloons scattered.

The Eberles set up a Facebook live video for friends and family to watch and send messages as they sang “Happy Birthday” and Lily showed off her gifts.

“She loved it,” said Annalyn, a stay-at-home mom.

With dad Steve working from home, the family is making the most of spending time together.

Along with school work, Lily has found a love for baking. She made blue cake pops for the birthday party. There's also cooking, drawing and the usual Tuesday family game night has turned into an everyday thing.

“Her little brother (almost 2-year old Liam) ... they’ve been able to hang out more and get a lot closer. That’s been nice to watch,” Annalyn said.

More family improv

Tinley Prince, a 6-year old kindergartner at Jefferson Primary School in Pekin, was also supposed to go to a birthday party this past Saturday at Planet X.

“Her teacher did a Zoom chat on Wednesday, on her birthday, and all the kids got to wish her a happy birthday and see her,” Tinley’s mom Micki Cook said of the friend’s birthday.

Cook had to simplify the “shelter-in-place” order and coronavirus for Tinley.

“The best way I could describe it to her is there’s a lot of really nasty germs floating in the air everywhere you go and I told her it’s just best that we make the decision to stay at home, so we don’t get really sick," Micki said.

“And I explained to her that if we get those nasty germs we could pass them to her meema or her peepa.”

Cook’s mom, Tinley’s meema, lives 3½ hours away in Sesser, Ill., and is a type-1 diabetic.

Cook is staying at home from her job in Peoria, while husband Casey works third shift in Springfield.

She's put her previous work in daycare to use, to keep Tinley active.

They are doing online school work, which includes exercise and music, along with coloring, crafting, baking and plenty of board games.

They’ve also been making hearts to put in their front window for Heart Hunters, a Facebook group that encourages making the hearts to show support for the essential workers and a sign of unity.

“She’s staying pretty busy, but she obviously has her times when she gets really frustrated and angry,” Cook said. “But I get it. I think we’re all there, but one thing I tell her is we just take it day by day. There's not much we can do besides sanitize, keep our hands washed and keep our distance.”

