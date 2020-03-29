PART 2 OF 2

In 2013, though almost 30 years late, justice suddenly seemed interested in the slaying of Gary Dawson.

In August 1983, the 30-year-old Peorian was found dead in a Lee County pigsty — his naked body bound, beaten and stabbed. Though Gordon Bobell of rural Chillicothe was soon charged with first-degree murder, he was set free without explanation the next year. In 1987, Steve Watts of Sunnyland pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice in the case and was put on probation.

And for a very long time, the case vanished from public view.

But in February 2013, Watts — by then 56 and living in Berryville, Ark. — was arrested there and brought to Lee County, where he was charged with first-degree murder. In September 2014, he was set free from jail and went back to Arkansas after posting $10,000 cash — an extraordinarily low bond for a murder charge.

Late the next year, Bobell, then 65 and still living in rural Chillicothe, again was arrested on five counts of first-degree murder. In Peoria County, he has only a minor police record. The worst offense was a misdemeanor battery conviction for hitting a man in his home in early 1983.

Also arrested in late 2015 was his brother, Terry Bobell, then 68, of Chililcothe, on five counts of first-degree murder as well. He has no police record in Peoria County.

Their bonds originally were set at $1 million but were later reduced. On the murder charges, each brother faced 20 to 60 years in prison.

What had sparked new legal attention in the case? Lee County Sheriff John Simonton, who started in that post five years ago after three decades with the Illinois State Police, declined recently to talk specifics about the investigation. But he notes that any long-term cold case can be hampered with a turnover in detectives over multiple decades.

“I know it shouldn’t take this long,” he says. “But this was a complex case that involved more than one person. ... And there is DNA technology now that wasn’t available back then.”

But Rick Dawson, 61, of Peoria says there’s also another reason why investigators took another crack at solving his brother’s murder.

**********

A year before Gary Dawson’s slaying, a girl was born in Peoria. She died at age 28 in 2010, and her obituary lists another man as her father. But Gary Dawson was her real father, Rick Dawson says. Though as an adult she led a hard life as an exotic dancer, she always wondered about Gary Dawson. Not long before she died, she made the acquaintance of police detectives — somehow connected to Lee County, though Rick Dawson isn’t sure how — and prompted renewed interest in the murder.

“I don’t know how she did it,” Rick Dawson says.

He believes he knows at least some of the context behind his brother’s murder. Some comes from his own knowledge; other information comes from tidbits of court proceedings.

But in 1983, Gary Dawson was doing brisk business moving marijuana in Peoria, his brother says. Gary Dawson mostly stayed under the radar: by that year, he had faced a handful of drug-possession charges in Peoria County, yet had served just seven days in jail.

In 1983, Dawson belonged to the same motorcycle club as Gordon Bobell and Steven Watts. Watts was selling a lot of pot, much of it supplied by Dawson. Their business relationship seemed solid, Rick Dawson says.

However, Watts had a brother who also dealt marijuana bought from Gary Dawson. The problem was, the brother had run up a debt of $90,000.

Dawson wanted his money, but he also wanted to settle another score. According to court records, Dawson thought his lover was having an affair with Watts. So, he started demanding that Watts pay the outstanding $90,000.

So, Watts turned to the Bobell brothers — who had worked security for his marijuana business — help deal with Dawson, according to Sauk Valley Media.

On Aug. 28, Watts and Bobells allegedly kidnapped Dawson from the Scenic Drive home. According to Rick Watts, the trio took him to Bradley Park that night: with Watts behind the wheel, the brothers pummeled Dawson in the back seat. At one point, Watts allegedly struck Dawson in the face one with the butt of a handgun, with Dawson falling unconscious.

They then drove to Gordon Bobell’s home near Chillicothe, binding him with duct tape and stuffing him into the trunk. For reasons never made clear, the trio drove to the home of an acquaintance in Rock Falls, where they opened the truck and found Dawson dead, according to Sauk Valley Media. The acquaintance suggested they dump the body at a hog farm he knew of in Lee County.

There, they took disrobed Dawson before tossing the body into the pigsty. Rick Dawson believes they hoped the pigs would eat the corpse. However, he says, the farmer had taken his adult swine to market that day, leaving behind only piglets.

“They were scared to death of that body,” Rick Dawson says.

The next day, the farmhand found the corpse. Contacted by the coroner, Rick Dawson went to Lee County to make a positive identification of his brother.

“He was so unrecognizable,” Rick Dawson says. “The only way I knew for sure it was him was a tattoo on his arm. … His nose was on the side of his head. That man took a beating.”

So has justice, he says.

**********

Neither Bobell brother would comment for this story.

In August 2018, Terry Bobell pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice. In a plea deal, he was put on probation for 1 ½ years.

Last October, Gordon Bobell pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. At sentencing, according to Sauk Valley Media, the prosecutor asked for prison time — the maximum was five years — after another Dawson brother, Rodney Dawson, told the court, “No matter what you do today, it’s not going to be enough. My brother died because of him (Bobell) and his actions. He needs to be sentenced to the maximum penalty you can sentence him to, and that’s not going to be near enough.”

Bobell told the court, “I’m sorry the Dawson family had to go through this. I didn’t know anybody was going to be killed.” Judge Jacquelyne Ackert, noting Bobell’s help in Watt’s prosecution and his lack of serious crimes since 1983, sentenced him to 2 ½ years’ probation.

As for Watts, in 2018 Sauk Valley Media reported that Watts “is cooperating with investigators and faces probation.” Probation would not be possible for murder, so presumably a discussion was in the works regarding a plea deal.

Watts could not be reached for comment for this story. Lee County State’s Attorney Charles Boonstra did not return a request for comment for this story.

But Sheriff Simonton said of Watt’s murder charge, “I know it’s been a long time. There’s a good chance it might go to trial.”

Asked to explain the possibilities of the disposition of Watts' case, the sheriff said there are ongoing discussions between the police, prosecution and public defender.

“There’s something else that’s going to happen ... certainly with Watt’s involvement,” Simonton said.

He declined to discuss the case further. Watts’ next hearing is set for April 23.

The Dawson clan doesn’t see much hope for punishment. Jesse Dawson, 47, of Arizona was 10 when his father was killed.

“Living a life without a father has been like I've always been missing a part of myself,” he says. “It’s amazing how the men reasonable for his death walked away and were able to live their lives.”

Though Watts could go to prison, Rick Dawson has his doubts. He has a hard time seeing anyone finally going to prison for his brother’s murder.

“The saddest thing is,” he says, “there’s no justice for Gary.”

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.